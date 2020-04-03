Texas Health and Human Services has launched a free 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can call the support line anytime toll-free at 833-986-1919 for support related to dealing with the fallout of the new coronavirus, a press release from THHS states.
The support line is operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. It offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, according to the release. Counseling services are confidential and free to people who call the hotline.
“It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic,” Sonja Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services, said in the release.
