The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department this week announced that beginning April 1, visitors to Texas State Parks will be required to buy day-use or camping permits online before visiting a park.
The measure is meant to help protect the health of visitors as well as park staff and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.
State parks remain open, but certain sites within parks that accommodate more than 10 people — such as headquarters buildings, group sites and interpretive centers — have been closed. No on-site transactions will be conducted, so those interested in visiting must already have their day-use or overnight fees paid when they arrive. The fees may be paid online at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
Programs and equipment rentals are also temporarily unavailable and fewer park visitors are being permitted at any one time.
Visitors who had planned a visit to one of the state parks but wish to cancel may do so without paying a cancellation fee now, as well. To cancel without fees, visitors should contact the parks’ Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900.
Currently, several areas of Johnson Branch State Park are closed due to flooding on Ray Roberts Lake. Johnson Branch day-use areas, including the beach, fishing picnic areas, pavilions and trails, as well as the park’s boat ramps are unavailable at this time.
