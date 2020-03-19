Texas state parks are closing public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores beginning at noon Thursday, March 19, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced this morning.
Parks won’t be taking cash transactions where feasible and visitors are being encouraged to use self-pay stations, the parks’ online reservation system and credit card transactions instead, according to a TPWD press release.
Parks are not renting equipment or hosting interpretive programs while operations are limited, either.
Visitors can use the Texas State Parks Alert Map on the TPWD’s website to check for up-to-date information about park status, according to the release.
In addition to the operational changes at state parks, TPWD law enforcement and boat registration offices will be closing to public visitation at noon Thursday.
Texans needing to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers or boat registration renewals will need to visit tpwd.texas.gov or call the department at 512-389-4800 instead of making a visit in person.
The changes will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, according to the release.
