Texas state parks reopened for day use Monday, April 20, but with restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Monday.
Visitors, including annual pass holders, must make reservations ahead of time. Visitors also have to wear face masks and must stay at least 6 feet away from people not in their group, a TPWD press release states. Groups of more than five people are also prohibited.
Reservations may be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900, according to the release. No transactions are being conducted at state park facilities. Equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs are also suspended.
“Customers with annual passes will have their day use fees waived when using the reservation system, if they are logged into the account the pass is associated with,” TPWD spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas Garcia said. “If a customer is logged in but not seeing their pass benefits then they likely have multiple accounts in the system. A customer service agent in our call center can quickly fix that problem.”
Overnight camping is still prohibited according to Monday’s release. The TPWD indicated it would make an announcement later when camping would resume.
Group use facilities, visitor and nature centers and headquarters remain closed, too.
Parks are encouraging visitors to bring their own provisions, like masks and hand sanitizer.
