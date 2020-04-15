As the nation continues to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
The sales tax holiday runs Saturday through Monday, April 25-27, and is meant to help people prepare for natural disasters like Texas’s spring storms.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said in a press release.
The list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment, according to Hegar’s office.
There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.
Other purchases that do not qualify include batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.
A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.
