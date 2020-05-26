The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles reopened some of its regional service centers beginning Tuesday, May 26, with new office health and safety procedures in place.
The temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements remains in effect, according to a release. In the release, TxDMV indicated it will provide a notification when normal services have resumed, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.
Regional offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Wichita Falls reopened for replacement titles, bonded title notices of determination, title histories, temporary permits, assigned/reassigned numbers, registration refund authorizations and investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.
In-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only. Customers will be encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicle until their designated appointment time. To schedule a same-day or next-day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.gov/appointment. You can also visit www.Texas.gov to learn more about what services are offered online.
International Registration Plan transactions, NAFTA permits, or transactions from motor vehicle dealers and title service companies/runners will still only be accepted by drop-off, phone, mail, email, fax and online.
Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by the county tax office, not TxDMV regional service centers. Driver licenses and ID cards are issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texans should contact their local tax office and DPS for information about those services.
