Texas Health and Human Services announced Monday, April 6, that Texas WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program.
“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services, said in a press release. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food, which is one of the best ways to support mothers and growing children and help them achieve a greater sense of health and well-being.”
Effective immediately, there are more options for certain food items WIC participants can buy, including milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs. In addition, Texas WIC is permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package. Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.
WIC participants can find detailed information on the Texas WIC website at texaswic.org. WIC participants can also download the latest version of the MyTexasWIC shopping app.
Texas WIC is operating under modified services throughout the state. Families may call their local WIC clinics to learn more about how they can receive services. Visit the Texas WIC website or call 800-942-3678 to find how your local clinic is handling local services.
