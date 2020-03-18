Boys and Girls Clubs to distribute meals this week
Breakfast meals and lunches will be available for pickup Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St., CEO Josh Chapman said around noon Wednesday.
The organization is working with Volunteers In Service to Others — Cooke County’s food pantry and crisis assistance agency — to provide backpacks of food on Friday for children to take home for the weekend, too.
“Our goal is to bridge the gap” for families struggling to feed their children over school break, Chapman said.
Breakfasts will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunches will be handed out from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the club headquarters.
GISD to serve free grab-and-go meals
During Gainesville Independent School District’s extended break next week, the school district will serve free “grab-and-go” meals for ages 18 and younger, the school announced Wednesday, March 18. Children and youth do not need to be GISD students to receive a meal, according to the announcement.
Meals will be available curbside on weekdays starting Monday, March 23, at Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 Lindsay St. Breakfast will be handed out 8-9 a.m. Lunches will be distributed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinners will be available 4-5 p.m.
Meals will be served drive-thru style. “Families will not be allowed to congregate or come inside the buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement on the school’s website stated.
A link to drive-thru maps for each location and daily menus is on the GISD Coronavirus page at www.gainesvilleisd.org/Page/6708.
