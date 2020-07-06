Five more youth incarcerated at Gainesville State School are in quarantine after they tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Monday, July 6.
All five tested positive Thursday morning, July 2, a press release from the state agency indicated. The new positives bring the total number of active youth cases at the secured facility to 13.
“All of the youth who tested positive are in medical quarantine and continue to respond to treatment,” spokesman Brian Sweany said in an email. “We’re very pleased by that news.”
Three other youth are awaiting test results and are “in a separate quarantine for kids who are not showing symptoms,” he said, meaning they’re not in their regular dorm and they’re not with the students who’ve already tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thursday’s announcement came at the heels of a staffer testing positive for the virus Wednesday, July 1. There are now three current staff members with active cases.
The two other youth development coaches at the juvenile detention facility tested positive for the virus on June 24 and 26, according to previous Register reports.
The first employee to test positive for the coronavirus was reported by the TJJD on May 19. That person is no longer with the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678.
Gainesville State School has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, counting staffers working from home.
Under current campus restrictions, the state school has 71 youth development coaches on site for a normal day, Sweany said.
Sarah Einselen is Register editor and general manager. Megan Gray-Hatfield is a staff writer.
