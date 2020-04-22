Unexpected end to a senior year: Drum major feels he’s having to grow up fast

Several aspects of Gainesville senior Mason Lorne’s life have been impacted since school was closed due to the new coronavirus.
From his tennis season to prom and graduation to his spring band concert, Lorne has had to adjust to the changes.
At first, he had hopes of returning to school, but eventually he began to accept that school was over.
“Getting out of spring break was fine because in the back of my head, I thought we would be back,” Lorne said. “As time went on and we didn’t get back, it made me realize that this was it. I’ve missed school. I didn’t think I would ever say that especially in my senior year. It’s been different.”
After an up-and-down junior tennis season, Lorne had high hopes for his senior year.
“Tennis was a real killer,” Lorne said. “District was maybe four weeks away. I thought we had a really good chance to do something at district. All of a sudden everything was canceled and then my senior season was gone. I actually stopped playing at the end of my junior year. I told myself I had to make the most of my senior year. This year I finally had a partner in doubles and we had good chemistry. I really wanted to play at district with that partner and I didn’t get that opportunity.”
While prom was postponed, Lorne said it was something he was looking forward to greatly.
“We were making plans for that day and what we were going to do and all of a sudden everything went down,” Lorne said. “We weren’t sure if everything was going to be better by April 18 and then it was pushed back to May 23, which is my birthday.”
Graduation is also something Lorne is longing for and he said he has thought about it every night since school was canceled.
“I’ve been thinking about graduation since I was in the fifth grade,” Lorne said. “All I can do is hope we can have the ceremony. It means the world to our senior class. Personally, I made sure to push myself in high school to be involved and I think I did my best. I’m proud of what I accomplished. This was the year to top it all off. Graduation was my way of saying I had given everything.”
Lorne wanted to soak up all the memories he had made this year, but now he feels like he has to grow up fast and move on.
As the drum major in the fall semester conducting the band during marching season and football season as well as being first chair saxophone, Lorne said there was much to be proud of this year.
“The positive side I think is what keeps me going,” Lorne said. “What I got to do and all the opportunities and memories I got to make, it was crazy. Luckily as drum major in football season and marching season, I loved every second of it. I’m happy that’s the thing I got involved with.”
The band was able to get in its contest performances and Lorne said band members had a great year.
“Luckily, we go to early contests,” Lorne said. “You can get it out of the way and focus on the spring concert. We did our contest in early March. We got straight 1s in sight reading and a 1-1-2 in stage performance. We got a nice big trophy for Class A sweepstakes. That was amazing. This year, we finally got it all. The fact that it happened my senior year, I was able to top it off the right way.”
Unfortunately, the spring concert was set for April 28, so that won’t be taking place.
“We got some music that I was really excited about,” Lorne said. “We had a bunch of music that was going to push me. It wasn’t easy and that’s what I enjoy a lot about music. I worked hard on it and all of a sudden, we didn’t get the concert. I know the seniors were disappointed and devastated. I guess you can say that the seniors were the first class to fully experience the new director and we bought in from the start. We pushed ourselves to be the best and be role models for the rest of the group.”
As Lorne turns his attention to next year, he is preparing for college at the University of North Texas where he plans to major in biomedical engineering.
“It just kind of started the beginning of my senior year and I’ve always wanted to do engineering,” Lorne said. “I didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing, but right now with everything that’s happened, biomedical engineering is what we need right now. I know UNT has a good program for it. Going this career path is my way of making a difference in the world.”
It took a little while to decide which college to go to as he started out wanting to go to the University of Texas, then Texas Tech University and then the University of Texas-Arlington.
In the end, the engineering program and marching band were was drew him to UNT.
“I’ve always wanted to do music in college and I knew UNT has a really good music program,” Lorne said. “Music is one of those things I love. It’s something I think I can use to get away from stress. It can be stressful practicing, but I look back at the work and am appreciative of all the fundamentals. College is going to be stressful and I’m hoping music is going to be my way of destressing.”
Most of his college will be paid for through scholarships and he said he is happy he won’t be incurring too much debt.
As he transitions to the college life, there will be much Lorne will miss about his time at Gainesville.
“Honestly, I’m going to miss the small things, like messing around in the hallways and making jokes,” Lorne said. “I’m definitely upset I’m going to miss the senior hall walks. Most importantly, I’m going to miss seeing my closest friends every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.