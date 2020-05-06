UPDATE 1:33 p.m.:
Johnson Branch State Park Superintendent Greg Waller said all existing reservations for campsites at the park will be honored, though new ones won't be taken at this time.
“If you have one currently... you’ve got it,” Waller said Wednesday, May 6.
He said campsite capacity will be added on top of the park's day use capacity of 162 vehicles.
The state park system's website shows Johnson Branch has 104 campsites with electricity and 70 primitive camping sites.
ORIGINAL 1:20 p.m.:
Campers will be welcome back to Texas state parks beginning May 18, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday, May 6.
State parks will resume limited overnight camping and some existing reservations will be honored, according to a TPWD press release. However, no new reservations will be allowed, the release indicated. The TPWD announcement said the department would notify the public once new reservations could be booked.
New reservations aren’t being taken so the parks can prevent overcrowding and adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines, according to the release.
TPWD recommends visitors continue to adhere to local, state and federal travel restrictions and other guidance before traveling.
All visitors are still required to make reservations in advance for day use or overnight camping through the Texas State Parks Reservation System. Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Annual state park pass holders will have their fees waived during the reservation process, a TPWD spokeswoman previously said.
Visitors are also still advised to wear face coverings, bring a supply of hand sanitizer, stay 6 feet from people outside their own household and refrain from gathering socially in groups greater than five people.
Group facilities, visitor and nature centers and other places where people gather in groups at the parks remain closed.
Visitor capacity at the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park in Cooke County is limited to 162 vehicles a day, Superintendent Greg Waller said earlier this week when its boat ramps and day use areas reopened from recent flooding. For other updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294.
Johnson Branch State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
