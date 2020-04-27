FULL REPORT 4:54 P.M.:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon, April 27, that he is ready to “safely open Texas for business.”

Abbott said during a press conference Monday in Austin that he’s allowing his existing stay-at-home order to expire April 30 — on schedule — and is implementing a phased approach to reopening Texas businesses.

In the first phase, beginning Friday, May 1, retail establishments, restaurants, movie theaters and malls may reopen as long as they limit occupancy to 25%, the governor said. Museums and libraries may open with no more than 25% occupancy as well, and must keep hands-on exhibits closed, he said.

Thousands of non-essential businesses in Texas including many retail outlets have been closed following an executive order issued by Abbott last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think the governor’s outline of his reopening plan that starts on Friday is a reasonable, measured plan,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said following Abbott’s announcement. “I look forward to fully evaluating the Re-Open Texas guidance book to be able to implement the governor’s plan here in Cooke County.”

Businesses in counties with five or fewer cases of the coronavirus may reopen Friday at 50% capacity, Abbott added.

Cooke County had five cases — two active cases and three recoveries — as of noon Monday, according to information released by the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Whether Cooke County meets the criteria laid out for a larger re-opening is still being evaluated,” Brinkley said. “However, it is important that we all do our parts to make sure to limit the impact of COVID-19.”

Brinkley said an emergency meeting of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court will be called before Friday to discuss reopening local businesses. A specific time and date wasn’t immediately available as of press time. However, Brinkley did say it would “likely” be Wednesday, April 29.

Phase one will also allow sole proprietor businesses to reopen, Abbott said, under guidance outlined at gov.texas.gov/opentexas.

Outdoor sports may resume as long as no more than four participants are playing together at once, he said.

Licensed healthcare professionals may also return to work as long as hospitals continue to reserve 50% of capacity for potential COVID-19 response.

Bars, salons and gyms must remain closed for now, Abbott said, though he hopes to allow them to reopen in mid-May.

Violating the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or confinement in jail, Abbott said.

Texans age 65 and older are still strongly encouraged to remain at home as much as possible, according to the governor.

Phase two, which would expand the occupancy limit to 50% or more for those that qualify, could begin as early as May 18.

“We need to see two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19,” Abbott said of when phase two could be implemented.

COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Monday, there were 983,848 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 55,735 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 25,292 reported cases and 661 deaths.

Abbott said his reopening plan is a recommendation, not a requirement that businesses must resume operations. Firms can remain closed and people can stay home if they feel unsafe, he said.

He also still encourages those who decide to venture out to keep social distancing guidelines in mind by keeping 6 feet away from one another, if possible. Abbott “strongly” recommends using a face mask, as well.

“We are Texans,” Abbott said. “We got this.”

