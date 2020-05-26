Valedictorian reflects on year’s end: Hoberer to speak at Wednesday's drive-in commencement

While the venue will be different for senior valedictorian Brendan Hoberer, his graduation speech will largely remain the same.
Hoberer is focused on his future and he plans on giving some inspirational words on everyone’s future when Gainesville High School celebrates 185 graduates at its commencement at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Texas Motor Speedway.
“I thought the actual ceremony would be canceled, but I never really saw it getting to this point,” Hoberer said. “It is very strange. I’m a little nervous about it given the circumstances. It’s not that I haven’t spoken in front of a big crowd, but this will be the biggest crowd and I’m not inherently confident when I’m the main focus, but I can tough it out.”
Hoberer said earning the valedictorian honor is a big accomplishment for him, but going into high school, it wasn’t his original goal. It took until his second semester of his freshman year that he set his sights on valedictorian.
“I realized my grades were high enough to get it and from that time forward, that was my goal,” Hoberer said. “That meant a lot. It’s kind of weird to explain how much work there was. A big portion was not only applying myself to it, but it was also taking the right classes. A lot of classes like honor classes and dual credit kind of helped with that process. As long as I applied myself, that usually would be what I needed to hit those high GPAs.”
Hoberer said the time away from school has been mostly confusing and that there was a long period where he didn’t hear from the school.
Hoberer was home-schooled when he was younger and said that has taken the sting off the past few months that required him to be at home.
“It has been a bit of a weird year,” Hoberer said. “I’ve been of the mindset for someone like me that it could be a lot worse. I’ve still got parents that are still employed and we live very far away from town so the threat of the virus isn’t very major to us specifically. I was home-schooled a lot as a kid, so I was used to staying at home and it isn’t completely unknown to me, but it was weird.”
Hoberer has plans on attending the University of Texas at Dallas and enrolling in its School of Arts, Technology and Emerging Communication.
His trip to the campus was productive and he said the campus and dorms were also part of the reason he chose UTD.
However, his future is slightly up in the air at the moment as he said he isn’t exactly sure what he wants to do after college.
“Careers have been very weird for me,” Hoberer said. “I want to do this or that. There has always been trouble pinpointing something. At the moment, the best program for what I want to do is at UT Dallas. They have creativity involved with technology and arts. That sort of area is what I’ve been most interested in.”
Hoberer enters UTD as a 17-year-old with two years’ worth of college credits under his belt and just two years of college remaining after starting to take college courses his freshman year of high school.
“The main thing with those classes is it is nice to have credits that early,” Hoberer said. “It gives me more time in the future to look for a career. The program also gives you vastly, vastly cheaper classes with the opportunity to get scholarships on top of that. It’s interesting. I’ll be 19 when I get out of college. It’s crazy to think about. I’m happy to get this opportunity and use it to the fullest extent.”
Hoberer said the idea of a master’s or doctorate is alluring, but he isn’t sure if those are in his plans right now.
“It weighs on me a lot and it makes things uncertain going into it,” Hoberer said. “It’s definitely weird to think about how soon this is all going to be happening. I wish I was a bit more certain and it would definitely make things easier, but I trust myself to figure something out.”
As for what he missed the past few months, Hoberer said not seeing his friends has been tough.
“The thing I miss the most would be the social part, even for someone like me,” Hoberer said. “A lot of the people I talk to there I haven’t had a ton of communication with. Having that outlet for hanging out with people was definitely good to have. I feel very sluggish staying at home a lot. It’s very boring at some points and very weird.”
Hoberer had plans of participating in the University Interscholastic League academic competitions the week after spring break, but those were canceled. Hoberer competed in number sense, math and science, but he said it was a bittersweet ending.
“Any one particular meet I’d be OK with missing, but that was pretty much the last one for us,” Hoberer said. “Those days were a lot of fun. We would enjoy ourselves. If I’m being honest, whether or not we would have progressed was a little bit fuzzy. We could have at least advanced one stage, but I don’t feel as bad about it as some of the others because I wasn’t the best at what I competed in. At this point I’m more disappointed for those who could have made it to that point.”
Gainesville High School’s commencement will take place at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth. Graduates will be the only people to exit any vehicle. Those attending will watch the ceremony as it live streams on Big Hoss and listen to audio on the venue’s radio channel at 97.7 FM, and anyone who can’t go may watch it via live stream on the TMS YouTube channel.
