The new coronavirus has prompted some changes to the local Democratic and Republican party conventions that were scheduled this weekend.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus told the Register this week that the party will not be hosting its convention Saturday, March 21, at the Leo and Mabel Scott Health Science Center on the North Central Texas College campus, 1525 W. California St., due to the threat of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Instead, the party is hosting its convention at noon Saturday via live video on the Cooke County Democrats Facebook page, he said.
“Anyone who has signed up already is getting an email notice from me and I’ll follow up with phone calls as necessary,” Angus said.
Anyone who has questions, wants to attend the convention or wants to become a delegate for the state convention can email Angus at JohnAngus@ntin.net or call 940-736-5010.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said Monday, March 16, that county and state conventions are postponed for Republicans.
The GOP county convention was slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Stanford House, 401 W. Garnett St.
McNamara said the county’s convention will “likely” be in June and the state’s is to follow in July.
According to a GOP convention notice, party conventions are held every two years. This year, there are four levels — precinct, county/senate district, state and national. Attendees at each level pass resolutions and elect delegates to the next level convention. “These resolutions and delegates help shape the party platform and its direction regarding public policy,” the notice states.
