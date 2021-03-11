Visits with inmates at the Cooke County Jail have been nonexistent for nearly a year, but that may be changing.
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said Wednesday, March 10, that the CCSO has received some guidance on opening up its facility again to allow for visits.
“We are required to create a plan following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, have it reviewed by the local health authority and then submit it to the Texas Jail Commission for approval,” Sappington said. “Our plan is currently being drafted.”
Visitation was last held at the jail March 12, 2020, he said.
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Wednesday that its facilities will start hosting in-person visitation with youth and their families Saturday, March 13.
Gainesville State School is a state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678.
Since the start of the pandemic, families have had to rely on phone calls and virtual visits, a TJJD press release said. TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany said the state agency suspended in-person visitations March 13, 2020.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, officials said.
For family members to enter Gainesville State School for in-person visitation, they must take a self-administered rapid COVID-19 test, which will be provided to them by a staff member upon arrival, and receive a negative result, according to the release.
In addition, visitors must take the state agency’s standard health screening, which includes a temperature check and a questionnaire. Family members are also required to wear a face covering. As of now, youth inmates are limited to two visitors at a time, excluding small children.
