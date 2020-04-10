While several facets of its process have changed, Volunteers In Service To Others is doing all it can to keep people fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VISTO executive director Bekki Jones said people have been very patient with them while the local food pantry has had to reduce face-to-face interaction.
Donations are still coming in, according to Jones, and she said it has been an amazing response.
“I say this all the time, I’m always, always humbled by the generosity of Cooke County,” Jones said. “During this crisis, I haven’t been disappointed. Food has been coming in, but monetary donations have been amazing. That’s what we’re asking for. Through our food bank in Fort Worth, we can buy so much more than most people can.”
VISTO, 1401 Southland Drive, purchases its food through Tarrant Area Food Bank at 10% of market cost and Jones said everything that is donated to VISTO stays in Cooke County.
“I want to reassure everybody that what they donate is really helping and impacting their neighbors,” Jones said.
Typically, VISTO provides 5,000 pounds through its pantry doors, but last week, they were able to send out just under 16,000 pounds.
It also received approximately 3,500 pounds of food last week. Also, VISTO provided food with the help of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St., to 525 adults and 575 children.
VISTO is holding weekly drive-thru mobile food pantries starting at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County. Food is distributed until 1 p.m. or supplies run out.
Since March 16, VISTO distribution has increased by 71%.
Jones said she has seen that families are overjoyed to receive their food.
”They are very, very thankful and grateful,” Jones said. “We’ve had people thank us with tears in their eyes and say that they’re praying for us. We’ll take that every day of the week. We say a prayer every morning to make it through the day and reach as many people as we can. Everybody always says it takes a village, but our village is stepping up.”
One drawback to the social distancing guidelines VISTO is following is the postponement of its murder mystery fundraiser. Originally scheduled for the third week of April, Murder 76240 has been postponed to May 21.
Jones said it is a fluid situation.
“We’re not canceling it yet, but we really depend on those sponsorships from that to get us through the year,” Jones said. “We are a faith-based organization, so we don’t get large grants from the government. Everything we get is through monetary donations or community food drives. People do donate all year long, but that is our major fundraiser.”
Jones said she is disappointed the fundraiser had to be postponed.
“Our teams are disappointed because it is such a fun, fun night of murder and mayhem,” Jones said. “That’s another reason I don’t want to cancel it entirely, because once this is over, I think people need a night out of social gathering. Hopefully we can get it in. I know my suspects were disappointed and I added an extra twist to the plot. I was really looking forward to how that played out.”
Another drawback of the new coronavirus is VISTO is not able to recruit volunteers. Jones said the hard work her current volunteers are putting in is greatly appreciated.
“The minimal volunteers we have, I’m pushing them hard,” Jones said. “Nobody ever complains. They’re happy to do what they do, but that has been a huge challenge. We’re excited on Wednesdays to utilize the Boys and Girls Clubs, to use their facilities.”
Jones said she is always stressing about whether she and VISTO are doing enough.
“I worry if we have enough food on hand and I don’t want any children to go hungry and we don’t want elderly not getting their food because we will deliver to them if they need it,” Jones said. “I just want to make sure we have enough food. I know it sounds redundant, but we haven’t hit the apex yet in Texas. Everything we’re seeing is we’re not going to hit our apex by the end of April or May. I don’t know how many more people are going to need our service, but I always wonder if we’ll have enough food for people that need it.”
Donations can be made to VISTO by mail to P.O. Box 607, Gainesville, TX 76241 or via its website at vistohelps.com. More information can be found by calling 940-668-6403 or emailing info@vistohelps.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.