Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.