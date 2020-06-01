Volunteers In Service To Others will play things by ear, but for the time being it is stopping its mobile pantry at the Cooke County Boys & Girls Clubs due to a dip in numbers.
VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said there was great demand in mid-April, but that has dropped off since then. As a result, Jones said the crisis assistance agency would extend its pantry hours an hour each day, from 8 a.m.-noon to 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, to offset the lack of a mobile pantry.
“We just didn’t feel like there was a need anymore,” Jones said. “We weren’t getting the traffic we were getting before. The first week in March, we had over 230 families come through and almost 1,000 individuals on the first day. Those numbers continued to rise up until late April. Then on the 22nd and 29th, they dropped significantly. We knew stimulus checks had come out. We knew the government had increased staff benefits and that unemployment checks were being dispersed.”
During the six weeks VISTO did its mobile pantry, it distributed over 98,000 total pounds of food and 79,000 pounds at the mobile pantry specifically, an 82% increase over that same time from last year.
In all of 2019, VISTO gave out 174,000 pounds of food.
Also during the mobile pantry, VISTO served 5,863 individuals, over 200 of whom had never accessed a food pantry before.
The last day VISTO did the mobile pantry was April 29 and Jones said that was a tough decision.
“We didn’t want to leave anybody to feel like they couldn’t access us and that’s why we extended our hours in house,” Jones said. “We felt like we could still serve those people in our building. We would have continued it if the need was still there, but if we could serve just as many people here then we would do that.”
Since late April, VISTO has done curbside service at its current location, 1401 Southland Drive, and Jones said it has worked beautifully.
“People call and make an appointment and they pull up and they open up their trunk and we put the food in the back,” Jones said. “It’s safer for everyone and we were talking this morning about how much we miss the clients. We have established friendships with many of them and we’re going on several months not touching base. There’s a lot to say for that interaction.”
Jones said VISTO plans on continuing its curbside service for the next three to four weeks before eventually going back to pantry service and client choice where people are allowed to choose their own food.
“Of course, we’ll be respectful of the fluidity of the situation,” Jones said. “We’ll always be respectful of everybody’s safety.”
While the need has plateaued recently, Jones expects the need will rise again.
“The max SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits were until the end of May and then in July, benefits will stop,” Jones said. “Hopefully by mid-July, we’ll be in our new building and we’ll have more space and as the number start increasing again, we’re excited to invite people to receive benefits at our location.”
The ability to purchase food through the Tarrant Area Food Bank is still going well, according to Jones, who said recent donations have helped alleviate some stress.
“We’ve received two huge donations, one from the city and Kiwanis each in the amount of $5,000,” Jones said. “Because we’re able to purchase food for pennies on the dollar, that ensures that everyone will have the food they need. It was a great relief. Cooke County always steps up when there’s a need. Just like every other time, they did during this virus. Now I get to focus my energy on ordering the food, because we have the money now.”
Jones says it has been difficult all around during the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of people are still wanting to help.
“We’ve got people that want to support from nonprofits, civic organizations, private citizens and of course churches have always supported us,” Jones said. “It’s hard to be stressed when you’re so blessed with people wanting to help. People shared the load with us.”
Unfortunately, VISTO had to cancel its murder mystery fundraiser. It had originally been scheduled for April 23 and was pushed back to May 26.
But Jones is already planning for next year’s event, set for April 15, 2021.
“Next year is going to be bigger and better though,” Jones said. “We really felt like out of respect for the community and the virus, gathering 300-plus people wouldn’t be comforting to people. I don’t think we would get enough people to make enough teams and be comfortable. Much of it is outside so it would be so hard. With all of those problems coming together, it just didn’t make sense.”
There is still a need for a particular type of food as Jones said shelf-stable foods have been hard to come by recently.
“The Tarrant Area Food Bank has also been ravaged by COVID-19, so we’re having trouble getting ahold of canned vegetables, soups, pasta and cereal,” Jones said. “We just can’t seem to get them. The biggest challenge we’ll have in the next few weeks is moving. We’ve had lots of people offer to help, but we may need bodies.”
VISTO’s new location is at 1305 Culberson St. and is expected to open in the next few weeks.
