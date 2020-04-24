Vodka company in Pilot Point makes hand cleanser

Some companies have had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic to stay in business, but Pilot Point’s Western Son Vodka is thriving and still able to aid the community in the process as it has transformed its distillery to help produce hand cleanser.
Western Son Director of Marketing Erin King said the idea came together between her, owner John Straits and Chief Operating Officer Carlos Guillem very quickly and that it was an extremely easy decision.
“The great thing about being the size company we are is we have the ability to be extremely nimble and quick to market,” King said. “Once we received phone call number four, it was a matter of me walking into John and Carlos’s office saying, we have a need and we have the ability to produce. What do we need? We need labels, check. We need bottles, check. It was a very quick decision when we realized there was a need for it.”
While the cleanser can’t be technically called sanitizer due to technical specifications and requirements for hand sanitizer, King said it only took about 48 hours to begin production.
“It really didn’t take long and obviously there is a need,” King said. “We can’t fulfill the need nationwide, but we realized there was a bunch we could do locally. It took about five days from start to finish to where we could start delivering. That was pretty cool to produce that quantity in that amount of time.”
As the plan was coming together, the distillery was already in good shape with its containers as they have been in high demand lately.
Western Son bottles the cleanser in 50-milliliter personal bottles and has produced 51,840 to date.
“Before we started bottling, we had another local distillery reach out to us,” King said. “We bottled all of ours in 50-milliliter bottles and the distillery couldn’t even get their hands on those bottles. We had a back stock that was sufficient enough to support our production, but there were local distilleries we donated to. We had the capability and we worked with what we had to get to market fast.”
The distillery originally produced 17,280 bottles in its first production run, but the demand was so high, it produced 34,560 in the second batch.
“We had not even been home from that initial day of deliveries where there weren’t phone calls or emails,” King said. “We very quickly made a phone call to our owner and COO saying we needed more. They were able to produce thousands more. We’ve got a few thousand bottles left that we’re still allocating as requests come in. We feel good where we’re at, but that doesn’t mean we won’t stop.”
The ABV, or alcohol by volume, for Western Son’s vodka is 40%, but the cleanser it has produced is 70%.
Western Son swiftly got to work with the organic materials at hand and it took around three weeks from the genesis of the idea to shipping out bottles to people in need.
“Labels had to be created and guidelines had to be followed as given to us by the government,” King said. “There are several different ways to make hand sanitizer. The overarching methodology behind the sanitizer is the high alcohol content and that’s what we have access to it. We have a graphic designer on staff and worked with a company that we work with to print our vodka labels. We reached out to them and asked if they could help turn around the time and it took about 72 hours.”
King said the need from local entities has been through the roof.
“It’s been working out really well for our first responders and our medical personnel,” King said. “The fire and police departments are in and out of their vehicles. They are able to keep and carry them with them. It’s the same thing with doctors. It’s nice that they have these individual bottles they’re able to use. There is such a level of appreciation from all of these local communities and hospitals. We’ve gone everywhere from local hospices to big hospitals in Dallas.”
The response from the community has been very encouraging, according to King.
“DFW is a massive metroplex and Pilot Point is a small town, but there hasn’t been a day go by where a colleague hasn’t shared a story with me about neighbors or friends recognizing it,” King said. “It’s a feel-good moment for us, but that’s not really what it’s about. I’m so proud of the team for identifying the problem and coming up with a solution and turning it around in such a short time.”
King said the staff at Western Son has been working incredibly hard, putting in 12-hour shifts at a time.
“The culture itself is so different than anything I’ve experienced as far as community, ownership and family,” King said. “The good majority of the folks that work for us are local. They live in Pilot Point or surrounding towns, so there is a lot of pride and ownership. They are truly the heart and soul of our company. We’ve got three generations of grandmothers, mothers and daughters that work there.”
As it stands now, King said there is nothing standing in Western Son’s way of producing more cleanser. As long as there is a need, Western Son will be there to meet it.
“We have a very stable supply chain with our current vendors and partners when it comes to our production,” King said. “We feel strong and very good about those relationships. At this point we don’t foresee any issues. Hopefully we see the upside soon and numbers go down, so they’ll be less and less people needing this type of product.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.