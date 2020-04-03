Vulnerable VFDs: Volunteer firefighters say they have enough PPE so far as nation faces mask shortages

Fire chiefs with area volunteer fire departments say they have enough personal protective equipment now, but they don’t know how long it will last if Cooke County is slammed with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
“Yes, we are in short supply of N95 masks,” Valley View Volunteer Fire Chief Zack Kupper said. “Everything else we have, for now.”
Amid a shortage of protective gear nationwide, Kupper said his department is doing its best to conserve PPE when out on calls by limiting personnel who make patient contact.
“I can’t put a date on it,” Kupper said of how long his department’s PPE will last. “I hope to have enough to last several months, but it could last only a couple of weeks.”
Kupper said only members of the volunteer fire department are allowed at the station, 100 S. Pecan Creek Trail, to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“We’re not even letting our families in,” he said.
He said personnel with the southern Cooke County department are cleaning the station every day and trucks and equipment are cleaned after every call.
“We’re still here for our community,” Kupper said. “Our guys are trained. They know what to look for and how to treat patients, how to clean and disinfect equipment. They know how to do their job. We’ll all work though this together and will come out all right.”
Muenster Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitch Creed said his department stocked up on PPE “pretty early” on.
Creed said their calls have actually slowed down quite a bit since the pandemic. However, if firefighters are called out to a medical issue, they only step into a home now if necessary.
“We’re trying to not use PPE,” Creed said. “I think we can make it for a couple of months as long as it stays relatively calm. If COVID-19 swept through, we wouldn’t have enough.”
Moss Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Mosman said his department covers an area with “a lot of retirees” and most of the department’s calls are medical-related.
“We’re in good shape right now,” Mosman said of having enough PPE.
Due to COVID-19, the volunteer department has had to postpone its emergency medical technician classes. He said the classes have not been held for “probably three weeks.”
“We plan on finishing as soon as we can,” Mosman said. “We want to finish. It’s kind of a rough time for everybody.”
As of press time Friday, April 3, no positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported among Cooke County residents. However, there have been two health care workers in Gainesville that reportedly tested positive for the disease. Those two people do not live in the county, officials said. The state’s reporting system goes by residence, not place of work.
According to the Cooke County Covid-19 Joint Information Center, 110 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Friday. Of those, 61 are negative and 41 are pending results.
As of press time, there were 270,473 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 6,889 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 5,528 reported cases and 95 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
