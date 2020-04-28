VV head coach: UIL made right decision

As with many of the local coaches and athletic departments, Valley View head football coach Curtis King expected sports to be officially canceled at some point and that came to fruition when the University Interscholastic League officially announced as much April 17.
“The direction the schools are going, I knew they were going to do what they had to do,” King said. “They are going to put safety first which is what they should do. I know I’m bored to death, but personally I think it’s the best thing to do. This whole coronavirus thing, I don’t think they have a handle on it yet. You have to trust them to make decisions.
“It’s going to take time to figure things out and all we can do is get prepared for the summer and if not, hopefully in the fall.”
Despite not being able to be around the kids, King said the coaching staff has still been able to keep the athletes working out.
“We actually have them working out online,” King said. “They’ve got daily workouts they can do. They can do it from their phone. They’ve got a different workout every day and we were somewhat prepared for it. The downside is I can’t watch them work out, but the upside is they have stuff they can do. Typically, we would be getting ready for our summer conditioning program or getting them ready for two-a-days or whatever sports they are playing. They’ve got to stay in the best shape they possibly can.”
King said he is doing all he can to keep his athletes motivated.
“We did it through text and email,” King said. “Some will respond back with what they did that day and there is a lot of trust there. I’ve got to trust them to do their part and be ready. I’ll send them some quotes I find. What are you going to do when no one is watching and stuff like that? You don’t really know but you hope they are. More importantly, they have to stay on top of their schoolwork. It’s the same thing there. They’re not going to the classroom, so you have to trust them to do it.”
Trust is something that runs deep at Valley View, according to King.
“Through our system we use, we are able to monitor the attendance and I trust them,” King said. “This is a hardworking group and we had a lot of success last year. I trust them to do what they need to do.”
King said not being around the athletes is the hardest thing he’s ever done.
“You’re around them every day and I just enjoy that,” King said. “I miss the kids. When you’re a coach, this is what you do. You worry about them when you don’t see them. We have a pretty good relationship. The upside is I get to see my own kids more, but I don’t get to see my adopted kids.”
Knowing the seniors were unable to reach their high school goals in baseball, softball and track is tough to handle, King said.
“It’s unimaginable,” King said. “Having four kids that all had their senior experience, to see that they’re missing that is hard. It’s a part of life and growing up. I hope this whole thing ends so we can give them something like a graduation in June or July. We were poised to make a good run in all those sports in both boys and girls. I wanted to see the success they were going to have, but for some, this was the last time they were able to play baseball or softball in their lives. You hate to see it end like that.”
While some schools were planning for a return to sports, King said he didn’t ever think that would happen.
“We went ahead and planned for it and as a coach you’re making adjustments daily,” King said. “It wasn’t disappointing because I didn’t think we were going to come back anyways. I think it was the right decision too. It was exactly the right thing to do.”
The sabbatical from sports is a stark reminder to practice and play every game like it is the last, in King’s opinion, and he said he has no doubt his athletes will be raring to go when things get back to normal.
“It’s kind of a coincidence, almost every week at some point in time, we tell the kids at practice to never, ever take for granted what you have because it can be taken away in a heartbeat,” King said. “When they come back, they’re going to be excited and ready to go. They’re going to work their butts off. I’m ready to come back and we’re here every day planning to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.