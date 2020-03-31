Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in Texas. Video feed provided by Austin NBC affiliate KXAN-TV below:
On Friday, March 27, 2020 Charles (Chuck) Edward Richter III, 65, of Gainesville passed from this life after a lengthy illness. No formal visitation or services are planned. Chuck was born on March 7, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey to Charles Edward Richter, Jr and Florence Mary (DuPell) Richter…
