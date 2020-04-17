In a noon press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to discuss some of his plans to start reopening the Texas economy. Video courtesy of NBCDFW.com.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses Texas coronavirus response
