Whitesboro High School’s graduating seniors are set to take to the streets Friday, May 22, for a parade in their honor.
The class of 2020 is scheduled to begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. Friday next to the Whitesboro Independent School District’s Ag Building at WHS coming from the high school entrance off of Texas 56/West Main Street, school officials say. The formal cap and gown parade is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.
The parade will travel from WHS to Fourth Street, then proceed to Union Street and travel south on Union to West Main Street before making its way back to WHS.
Vehicles with seniors are slated to stop at Fourth and Jordan streets to pick up diploma covers and have their names read, according to a route map provided by Whitesboro ISD.
Spectators are encouraged to come out and show their support to the 2020 WHS graduating class while following social distancing guidelines, which include staying six feet away from anyone not in your household.
District officials said they still plan to hold a traditional graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. June 5 at Bearcat Stadium. However, it will be a bit different than years past.
Ticket holders, graduates and all participating members of the 2020 graduation ceremony will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening form that will be shared with families on June 1 with a deadline of June 3, according to a post on the high school’s Facebook page. Completion of this form confirming no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as having a ticket, will guarantee admittance into the June 5 ceremony, officials said.
Each ticket holder will enter through the Home entrance and be verified prior to entering Bearcat Stadium.
Six tickets are provided per graduate. There are 96 seniors, according to a previous report in the Register.
Each family must practice safe social distancing recommendations and maintain six feet of spacing from other families, according to the social media post. Masks are recommended but not required.
No social gatherings will be allowed at Whitesboro ISD facilities. No one will be allowed to enter the field area, other than participants, before, during or at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, school officials said.
