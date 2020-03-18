Whitesboro ISD postpones end of break
Whitesboro Independent School District announced Wednesday, March 18, that the district would remain closed through Friday, April 3.
The district’s spring break began Monday, March 9. It’ll begin offering distance learning opportunities on Monday, March 30, and will have packets available for pickup by parents along with a detailed schedule for distance learning.
WISD has been offering free meals for pickup from 11 a.m. to noon weekdays at Whitesboro Middle School and at Sherwood Shores Baptist Church, 1044 Hillcrest Circle.
Muenster hospital screening visitors
Visits to Muenster Memorial Hospital are now limited to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, hospital CEO Brian Roland announced.
Visitors are being screened and patients have been limited to one visitor at a time. Access for visitors and vendors is limited to the main entrance of the hospital.
The hospital is monitoring hand hygiene and is carrying out “continued and aggressive deep cleaning,” Roland said in a statement posted to the hospital's website. Other measures are being considered as the situation warrants.
