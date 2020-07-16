The one youth that remained in medical quarantine at Gainesville State School has been returned to his dorm, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
As of press time Thursday, July 16, there were no active coronavirus cases involving youth at the state school, according to information from Sweany. A total of 13 youth had previously been infected.
Sweany also said the results from campus-wide testing earlier this week had come back and they were “amazing.”
He said test results for 339 youth and staff were negative.
“We do have one test result outstanding and three retests that are pending,” Sweany said.
The secured facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
There have been eight staff members who have tested positive at Gainesville State School, according to previous Register reports.
Sweany said the first staffer who tested positive in May resigned. Two have recovered from the virus, were medically cleared and returned to work on July 8 and 11.
“The remaining staff are either inside the quarantine period or waiting for their documentation to clear to come back to work,” Sweany said.
As of Wednesday, July 15, there were 58 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Thursday.
There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 149 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
The tally released July 16 includes some results from a mobile testing site set up July 8-10 at North Texas Medical Center, officials indicated.
As of press time Thursday, there were 3,549,451 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 138,072 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 292,428 reported cases and 3,520 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Register Editor Sarah Einselen contributed to this report.
