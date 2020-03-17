Zoo shuts down until further notice
Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville is closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, zoo staff announced in a post late Monday, March 16, on social media.
“Rest assured, as always, our animal family will be taken care of by our dedicated Animal Care team,” the post from the zoo’s Facebook page read. Zoo staff will continue to post “Keeper Chats” on social media for the public to watch on video.
The closure went into effect beginning Tuesday, March 17. The Frankie Schmitz Express train ride at Leonard Park is also closed until further notice, according to information provided by the city of Gainesville.
The zoo’s Easter Eggstravaganza originally scheduled for April 11 has also been canceled, according to a list of event cancellations posted to the city’s website.
Boys and Girls Clubs closes down for now
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County will be closed through March 27 and the start of its 2020 T-ball and girls softball season will be delayed until mid-May, B&GC CEO Josh Chapman announced in a statement posted to the organization’s website.
The decision came as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, according to the statement.
“We understand the closing of our clubs and special programs may present challenges for families that we serve. However, the risk of contracting COVID-19 — to children, family members and our employees — is far too great not to take this needed action,” Chapman wrote in the statement.
The closure affects its spring break and after-school programs.
The organization will focus its efforts on critical services and partnerships with other community agencies involved in crisis response, including possibly supporting food distribution, according to the statement.
B&GC will communicate with parents via the Remind App and its website, www.bgccooke.com. Parents may also call 940-665-6527 or email Chapman at jchapman@bgccooke.com with questions.
Cooke Co. 4-H postpones dinner theater
A dinner theater fundraiser and silent auction benefiting Cooke County 4-H will be postponed as a precautionary measure, the Cooke County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service announced Tuesday, March 17.
The dinner theater and auction was originally scheduled for April 4. A new date has not been announced.
The extension office has also canceled its “Spring Into 4-H Projects” event previously set for March 27, according to extension spokeswoman Kelly Huston, along with all other 4-H and Extension activities in the near future.
The extension office remains open, though staff are encouraging people to call when possible and are helping in-person visitors through the service window only.
For information, visit the extension website at cooke.agrilife.org.
March programs canceled at Johnson Branch
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park has canceled all its March programs including the SpringFest originally set for March 28, Interpretive Park Ranger Kate Juenger said.
The park itself remains open, Juenger said. "There may be some changes to our operations but for now," she said, but officials want state parks to remain open "as a refuge during this time."
Also called Johnson Branch State Park, the park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
