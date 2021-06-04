The city of Gainesville could be selected for a $1.1 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to establish a sidewalk from Gainesville High School to downtown.
On Tuesday, June 1, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed on a resolution supporting the city’s application to TxDOT for the grant. Ward 6 councilwoman Mary Jo Dollar was absent.
If awarded, a sidewalk would be constructed along Farm-to-Market Road 1306 from GHS to California Street/U.S. 51 by North Central Texas College and then to downtown, according to information provided to council members. Information also states there is no matching requirement for the grant and the installation should not cost the city any money.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the grant application is due by June 14. However, he did not know when the city would be notified if it was selected.
According to the resolution, TxDOT issued a call for projects in January for communities to apply for funding assistance through the Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program.
TA funds bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects in communities less than 200,000, according to TxDOT’s website. In large urbanized areas with populations of more than 200,000, TA funds are distributed directly to Metropolitan Planning Organizations to administer according to their needs.
Members of the city council initially discussed the $1.1 million grant project in February. Since that meeting, the city was approved to move forward with a final application, city officials said.
The resolution approved Tuesday evening states the city supports funding the sidewalk project as described in the TA application which includes the preliminary engineering budget, construction budget and 15% direct state cost for oversight. The city’s resolution also states it is willing to commit to the project’s development, implementation, construction, maintenance, management and financing. In addition, city officials said they will provide 100% of the maintenance cost once the sidewalk is constructed.
