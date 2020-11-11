Gainesville City Council members recently agreed to amend a lease at Gainesville Municipal Airport.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the city's ground lease agreement with David Clevenger, the principle of 1st Clev-Mar, needed to be amended because the hangar didn't have the proper setbacks for utilities after it was built.
Clevenger's request for a long-term ground lease to build an 80x80-foot hangar at the airport, 2300 Airport Road, was approved by council members last year, according to information provided by the city.
“When they started building the hangar they had to try to adjust it,” Sullivan said. “When they were trying to adjust it to get everything where they needed to get it to they had to bump it a couple of different directions and get a new shape to it, and hence, they didn't get the 10-foot setback that we require to have for water flow and utilities out at the airport.”
Once the hangar was completed, a new survey was done, he said.
“They had plenty of land around them and they had already put in the foundation,” Sullivan said.
The amended lease includes an additional 1,881 square feet and results in $338.58 more for the airport per year. The original agreement from November 2019 was $1,944 per year.
The lease amendment was agreed upon unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 3. Ward 3 Councilman Keith Clegg was absent.
Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.