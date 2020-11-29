Relocating utilities along I-35 is a topic for discussion among members of the Gainesville City Council next week.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, the city council is scheduled to meet in the council chambers inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St., to consider and take action on authorizing City Manager Barry Sullivan to sign agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for the relocation of city utilities along I-35.
Other items on the city council meeting agenda include hearing a report on improvements at Gainesville Municipal Airport from the facility's director, David “Dave” Vinton and recognizing former Ward 3 Councilman Keith Clegg for his service to the community. Clegg's recognition was initially scheduled for this month when Ward 3 Councilman Michael Hill was sworn into office. However, officials reported Clegg was ill at the time of the Nov. 17 meeting.
Council members are also slated to possibly approve authorizing a ground lease with DanWen Properties LLC for private hangar development at the airport, 2300 Airport Drive. That item is under the council's consent agenda.
Three additional action items on the agenda are to possibly authorize Sullivan to approve Frank Buck Zoo entering an MOU with Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue and Recovery, possibly approving an ad valorem tax abatement and considering a resolution to approve the partial vacation of King Estates Addition being plus or minus 10.27 acres within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city.
