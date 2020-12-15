Members of the Gainesville City Council are to hear about the city's modernized emergency alert system this evening.
At 6:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 15, the city council is scheduled to meet in the council chambers inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St., to hear a report from city of Gainesville Emergency Management spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger on the city's new Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.
IPAWS sends messages to cellphones within the area of an emergency using the same network that is used for Amber Alerts. The alerts will also interrupt broadcasts on radio stations, TV channels and weather radios, according to an archived Register report.
Council members are also to consider and take possible action on a resolution to create a capital improvement advisory committee and to amend a change order for the SUMP K project for additions to utilities at the Gainesville Municipal Airport, the agenda indicates.
Council members are slated to possibly approve authorizing a ground lease with DanWen Properties LLC for private hangar development at the airport, 2300 Airport Drive, as well. That item is under the council's consent agenda. This ground lease is different than the one approved at the council meeting earlier this month, City Secretary Diana Alcala said.
City officials will then meet in closed session to discuss attorney-client matters, real property and City Manager Barry Sullivan's evaluation before reconvening into open session, the agenda shows.
