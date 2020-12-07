Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said safety precautions will be taking place at the polls for the upcoming Texas Senate District 30 specially called election.
Early voting for the SD-30 race begins Wednesday, Dec. 9. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., through Dec. 15. Election Day is Dec. 19.
Harrison previously said those who come to vote are encouraged to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a person cannot be turned away if they decide not to wear one, she said.
Hand sanitizer is also available and frequently touched areas will be cleaned as needed, officials said.
State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, is facing Pilot Point's Shelley Luther in the emergency special election.
Springer and Luther garnered the most votes during the Sept. 29 specially called election. Luther was the top vote-getter with 22,242 votes cast. Springer trailed close behind with 22,127 votes.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts and Craig Carter were also on the SD-30 ballot, as was Democrat Jacob Minter.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the total votes cast to win, which neither Springer nor Luther were able to do in the Nov. 3 race, thus forcing a runoff.
The special election was prompted after Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the Fourth Congressional District seat to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath. Fallon was elected on Nov. 3. He is expected to leave his SD-30 seat in January.
Should Springer win the SD-30 race, he will resign from his Texas State House District 68 seat.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
Cooke County has 27,526 registered voters.
Don’t forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation is a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
