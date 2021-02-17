Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison confirmed Wednesday evening, Feb. 17, that early voting for Texas House District 68 will take place tomorrow.
Early voting hours will be limited, but they are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
Nocona business owner Craig Carter and Jacksboro attorney David Spiller are on the ballot for the runoff election after having garnered the most support out of five candidates during a special election January.
Early voting was canceled Wednesday due to the extreme weather conditions.
Twenty-three people cast ballots during the first day of early voting, Tuesday, Feb.16, according to Harrison. The busiest hour Tuesday was 2 p.m. when 10 people voted.
