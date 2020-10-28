It's official. More than 10,000 people have cast ballots in person, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said.
The 10,000 mark was surpassed around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to information provided by Harrison. At the end of the day, a total of 10,131 people or 36% of the county's registered voters had cast their ballots during early voting at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
Harrison said the percentage is pulled from the 27,478 people who are registered to vote in the county for the Nov. 3 general election.
While they don't make up the majority, younger voters are continuing to make their way to the polls, Harrison said. When early voting concluded for the day Tuesday, 554 people in the 18-24 age category had cast ballots. In 2016, 175 people in that same age category voted early during the entire 10-day early voting period.
The early voting period was extended this presidential election to help maintain crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, there has not only been more early voters in the 18-24 category but more voters overall this year compared to the last presidential election, Harrison previously reported to the Register. In 2016 — the previous record-breaking year — a total of 8,135 people voted early.
It's unknown if the younger voters are coming out to re-elect Republican President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden, who previously served as vice president under the Barack Obama presidency.
The ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races.
The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Early voting is underway at the annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Don’t forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation is a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
