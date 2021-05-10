Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court are slated to meet at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, for a specially called meeting.
Commissioners, according to a meeting agenda released by Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes Monday, May 10, will be discussing Cooke County Courthouse Annex Building renovations. The annex is located at 112 S. Dixon St.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
