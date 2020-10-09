Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
According to the meeting's agenda, commissioners are to open a public hearing for a zoning change request by Nortex Properties for development of Lakepoint RV Resort on Farm-to-Market Road 922 in Valley View. The request is to rezone from agricultural to commercial.
After the public hearing, members of the court are to vote on the zoning change request.
In addition, commissioners are slated to possibly approve a development plan for the RV resort, the meeting agenda shows.
A second public hearing is on the agenda to potentially approve re-platting lots 259 and 261 in the Lake Kiowa Inc. subdivision in Precinct 2.
Among other items on Monday's agenda, commissioners are scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, consult with an attorney, real property and deliberate on security devices or security audits.
Once members of the court reconvene back into open session, they will consider action on a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus as well as consider taking action on security devices or audits, the agenda shows.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 1-206-462-5569 or 1-855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Anyone who wants to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
