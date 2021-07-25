It’s budget season, which means it’s time for members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court to take action on a possible budget and tax rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
At 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, members of the court are scheduled to meet on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom, according to a meeting agenda released Thursday afternoon, July 22.
The agenda indicates that members of the court will take possible action on the county judge’s proposed budget and possibly approve the proposed 2022 Cooke County tax rate. In addition, members of the court are to set a date for a public hearing regarding the proposed 2022 tax rate and on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
The county’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, all five members of the court approved the 2021 overall tax rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value by breaking up the tax rate into two votes — one for the maintenance and operations amount of $0.4053 and one for the interest and sinking rate of $0.0172.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The rate was a little over a penny less than the previous year, according to an archived Register report.
In August 2019, commissioners approved the county’s M&O tax rate for the 2020 tax year of 42 cents per $100 assessed property value and the I&S rate of 2 cents, for a total tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation. (Rates may not add up due to rounding.)
Members of the court unanimously approved the county’s 2020-2021 budget of $41,238,929 on Aug. 24, 2020, as well.
