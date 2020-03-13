Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said late Friday afternoon, March 13, that the recount for the sheriff's race is over.
The recount, which took place today at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex,112 S. Dixon St., did not change the outcome for Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
Gilbert requested the recount after he lost to challenger Ray Sappington by 43 votes on Tuesday, March 3.
Final numbers weren't immediately available. However, McNamara said Sappington did lose one vote in the recount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.