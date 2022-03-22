Cooke County officials toured the area north of Era this morning with the National Weather Service. They have preliminarily categorized this as an F1 tornado. There is significant damage to numerous homes, barns and vehicles in the area.
Judge Steve Starnes has declared a state of disaster for the county and reached out to Governor Abbot’s office for clean-up assistance. No cost estimates are available yet.
If immediate assistance is needed, Red Cross can be contacted through their website www.redcross.org or by phone at 800-733-2767
"If you suffered property damage from the severe weather on Monday the 21st of March please fill out this online survey," Starnes stated in a press release. "This does not indicate an offer of assistance from the state but helps collect data to determine what assistance, if any may be needed:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXDIVEM/bulletins/30fe005
"Our thanks go out to our local first responders and other emergency response teams for all of their hard work and long hours. Cooke County was fortunate to have no injuries or fatalities reported. It is spring time in Texas. Be prepared. Have severe weather plans for home and work, Starnes concluded.
