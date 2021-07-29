Votes to approve the county’s proposed budget and tax rate are set to take place Friday, July 30.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court are set to meet at 8 a.m. Friday for a specially called meeting on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Action is possible on the proposed 2022 Cooke County tax rate, as well as setting the date for public hearings on the 2022 Cooke County budget and 2022 county tax rate. Commissioners are also to consider possible action on the county judge’s proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The county’s fiscal year begins Oct.1.
The votes were initially set to take place Monday, July 26. However, members of the court did not take action after receiving an update from the county auditor and chief appraiser on the latest legislative changes, according to Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes.
“The court is reviewing the latest data and will discuss these items again on Friday,” Starnes told the Register.
On Monday, Starnes recommended giving county employees a minimum 5% pay increase this coming fiscal year.
Last year, there were no pay raises for county employees, according to previous Register reports. In 2019, commissioners approved a 3% pay increase in the county’s budget.
Starnes said Thursday, July 29, that he has no idea what the proposed tax rate will be until each commissioner gives his input after reviewing the data from Monday’s meeting. However, he does think it will be less than the current rate.
On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, all five members of the court approved the 2021 overall tax rate of 42 cents per $100 of assessed property value by breaking up the tax rate into two votes — one for the maintenance and operations amount of $0.4053 and one for the interest and sinking rate of $0.0172.
The M&O tax rate supports day-to-day operating expenses. The I&S tax funds the county’s debt obligations.
The county’s 2020-2021 budget of $41,238,929 was unanimously approved by members of the court last August, too.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at Starnes’ office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
