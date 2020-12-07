Establishments in Cooke County are still required to operate at 50% capacity after coronavirus-related hospitalizations peaked in the region.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said he received a letter from the state about business rollbacks Saturday, Dec. 5.
According to the letter, any trauma service area where the number of coronavirus patients exceeds 15% of total hospital capacity for seven consecutive days requires all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries to return to 50% maximum occupancy levels. The occupancy levels were up to 75%. Hospitals must also discontinue elective surgeries.
Bars or similar establishments where alcohol makes up the majority of sales must close, officials said.
Cooke County is part of trauma service area region E. The region, which covers 19 counties, hit the 15% trigger threshold Thursday, Dec. 3.
The restrictions have to remain in effect until the region has at least seven straight days below the 15% capacity of coronavirus-related patients, officials said.
The region hit 14.95% on Dec. 5 and continued to remain below 15% on Dec. 6 — the last time the data was updated, according to statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said Monday, Dec. 7, that he still advises everyone to avoid large gatherings, sanitize hands frequently and wear a mask to help slow the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
He also said positive results from Thanksgiving are starting to trickle in.
Through Friday, Dec. 4, there were 286 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials over the weekend. Twenty-one of those cases were hospitalized.
There have been 18 reported coronavirus-related deaths.
A total of 1,609 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Monday, there were 14,846, 645 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 283,010 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 1,323,512 reported cases and 23,151 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.