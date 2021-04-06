Thousands of shots have been administered through the Cooke County vaccination clinic, but that’s about to come to an end.
With the exception of second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered, the clinic’s last day is this Thursday, April 8, according to a news release issued by the county. Shots were provided at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
The county cited a “continuing decline” of people wishing to be vaccinated and an increase of COVID-19 shots with local providers as its reason to shut down.
“Our goal was always to facilitate this capability until our local providers could manage the effort and vaccine availability was more predictable,” the news release said. “These goals have been met with resounding success due to the efforts of our community partners at North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Memorial Hospital, the city of Gainesville, Cooke County, North Central Texas College and our Community Emergency Response Team volunteers.”
Today, Tuesday, April 7, is the last day to sign up to be vaccinated before the clinic stops administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The sign up list will be available until 5 p.m. today on the county’s website at www.co.cooke.tx.us.
After today’s deadline, anyone interested in being vaccinated is asked to contact a local provider to schedule an appointment. Providers with COVID-19 vaccines available include Tom Thumb, CVS, Walmart and Hometown pharmacies, Family 1st Care, Muenster Hospital Family Health Clinic and Cooke County Medical Clinic, the release states.
Through Thursday, April 1, there were 29 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to the most recent tally released by county officials. Five of those cases were hospitalized.
Sixty-two county residents have died with the coronavirus. A total of 3,661 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of Tuesday morning, April 6, there were 30,786,606 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 555,621 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 2,807,115 reported cases and 48,729 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said.
