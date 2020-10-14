The Nov. 3 general election is already breaking records, according to information released by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
At the close of the first day of early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1,115 people or 4% of the county's registered voters had cast ballots for the presidential election at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., data from Harrison showed.
As of Friday, Oct. 9, there were 27,300 registered voters in Cooke County.
Before Tuesday, the record for most votes during the first day of early voting was in 2018 when 1,095 people came out, Harrison said.
In the last presidential election in 2016, the earliest votes cast in one day was 1,007, according to an archived Register report.
Harrison said the longest wait time Tuesday was “about 15 to 20 minutes.” That wait, she said, was earlier in the morning.
“ … Before we opened we had a line down the sidewalk,” Harrison said.
After the morning rush, she said wait times were around five to10 minutes.
Data from Harrison showed the busiest hour to be 11 a.m. and the most ballots cast came from people 65-74 years old.
Harrison said all but nine voters Tuesday used the ExpressVote ballot-marking machines. She said the ExpressVotes create a perfect ballot which, in turn, helps results come in faster on election night. She said she encourages voters to use them when available.
Resolving ballots is time-consuming, Harrison said. If a ballot is hard to decipher then it has to be inspected and signed off by a three-member resolution board.
The ballot will vary by where the person lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races.
The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Voting hours are at the annex weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30, except for Friday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 23, when voting hours are extended to 7 p.m. There will also be one day of Saturday voting this year. Voters can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
