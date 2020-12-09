Cooke County will continue to offer free coronavirus testing through the end of the month, officials announced this week.
“It appears to be a viable resource for our community so we're offering it,” Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said Wednesday, Dec. 9, of continuing the free drive-thru testing.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., according to county officials. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
Registration will be completed on-site. Those interested can also preregister 24 hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
County officials said results will be returned via text message or email in about two to five days.
Last week, a total of 578 people visited the free testing site. Over the course of the three days that the free testing was available, 117 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Only 94 of the 117 people who tested positive were Cooke County residents, Fletcher said.
Fletcher also said not all positives reflect new cases in the area, while adding that some companies require people to have a negative test before returning to work.
There have been six additional coronavirus-related deaths in Cooke County, bringing the total death count to 24, county officials report. Those six deaths include a Gainesville woman in her 60s and two Gainesville women "80 years or older," as well as three men — two from Gainesville and one from the unincorporated area of the county — in their 60s and 70s, officials said.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were 302 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Wednesday morning. Twenty-eight of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 1,730 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Fletcher said the statistics released Wednesday do not mean there is an uptick in cases, just that more are being identified by testing.
He said the pandemic virus is everywhere and people need to treat it as such.
"The more cases we can identify, the better we can respond to slow it down," Fletcher said.
Officials say it's important that everyone is mindful of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, frequently sanitizing hands, avoiding large gatherings and keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.
