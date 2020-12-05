Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court are scheduled to discuss the creation of a new taxing entity during a specially called meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec.7.
Before any action is taken to possibly move forward with creating Cooke County Emergency Services District No.1, there will be a public hearing, the meeting's agenda shows.
The item is being pushed by the Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department to help with a reported 15% increase in calls, maintenance or replacement of equipment and to pay and retain firefighters, according to a presentation given to members of the Gainesville City Council.
The proposed ESD boundary overlapped in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Members of the city council approved the request to overlap in October.
The ESD could impose a tax of up to 10 cents per $100 property valuation.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court are slated to take possible action on the ESD after the public hearing is closed.
If approved by commissioners, residents of the district's proposed boundary will vote on if they want the ESD or not in the next general election.
Commissioners are also to consider possible action regarding agreed changes to the volunteer fire district boundaries, Monday's agenda indicates.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream and a conference call dial-in number available for the public to attend its meeting virtually.
The public may call 206-462-5569 or 855-552-4463 and enter meeting PIN 9382-84-0609 to listen to the meeting. The video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at youtube.com/cookecountytexas1848.
Anyone wanting to address the court about an agenda item will need to call 940-668-5435 or email cathy.lloyd@co.cooke.tx.us at least an hour before the meeting, or sign up in person at County Judge Jason Brinkley’s office at least 15 minutes before the meeting’s start. As usual, public comment will be limited to five minutes per person or 30 minutes total.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
