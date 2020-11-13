Cooke County is again offering free coronavirus testing.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, people can drive up in their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coronavirus testing at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., according to a press release issued Friday, Nov. 13.
The free testing at the barn continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 23-24.
Registration will be completed onsite before tests are taken using an oral swab. Pre-registration is only allowed 48-hours prior to the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
Results will be returned in about two to five days via text or email, the release from the county states.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said about 319 people were tested over a course of three days the last time free testing at the barn was offered.
Through Thursday, Nov. 12, there were 146 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Friday morning. Seventeen of those cases were hospitalized.
There have been a dozen coronavirus-related fatalities. The last death was a Gainesville man in his 40s.
A total of 969 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Friday, there were 10,642,218 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 243,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 1,032,811 reported cases and 19,622 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.