COVID-19 is surging across Cooke County and Texas again, this time fueled by the recently identified Omicron variant.
“The local cases have increased dramatically over the last couple of weeks,” said Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. “… The severity is better — in that it’s not as severe — but the volume is up significantly.”
Hospitalizations at North Texas Medical Center jumped threefold in a week, according to a statement released to the Register by CEO Tom Sledge.
There were five COVID-19 patients at NTMC on New Year’s Day; however, that number jumped to 15 by Jan. 5.
The hospital’s emergency room reported an eight percent positivity rate from the 170 COVID-19 tests it ran from the end of November through
early December. The positivity rate surged to 30 percent for the 236 tests conducted in the emergency room from the end of December into the first week of January.
Sledge’s statement didn’t specify how many of the cases were Omicron, but Fletcher said most of the cases appear to be of that variant — which is more infectious than other COVID-19 strains.
Fletcher added that, as with past surges over the last year, most of the patients being treated at NTMC had not gotten vaccinated prior to getting sick.
“Ninety-four percent of the patients hospitalized [at NTMC] have not been vaccinated,” he said.
Anyone who suspects they may have contracted COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested. The best course is stay home and isolate for at least five days, unless symptoms get notice-ably severe and require a trip to the emergency room and/or hospital.
“After that, put on a mask and get back to your life,” said Fletcher. “That’s all you can do.”
STATEWIDE SURGE
Pandemic forecasters in Texas say the state’s current surge of omicron infections and hospitalizations is likely to get much worse before it gets better, with hospitalizations expected to continue climbing for at least three weeks if social behaviors don’t change and slow the trend, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.
Across the nation, hospitalizations are already on the verge of breaking new pandemic records. In Texas on Thursday, according to state data, about 9,200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — far short of the record 14,218 hospitalizations from Jan. 11, 2021.
Anass Bouchnita, a researcher at the University of Texas COVID19 Modeling Consortium, told the Tribune that with current numbers climbing exponentially each week, hospitalizations of Texans with COVID are likely to follow national trends and surpass previous levels in the state before they start to decline.
The number of Texans testing positive for the virus every day is already at an all-time high, reaching a seven-day average of almost 44,000 confirmed cases on Friday. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases during the peak of the delta surge back in September was over 15,000. That trend is likely to continue through this week, Bouchnita said.
