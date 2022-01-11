1. Tom Thumb Pharmacy - 206 N Grand Ave, Gainesville; (940) 665-7622. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
2. DSHS Gainesville –1714 Justice Center Blvd., Gainesville; (940) 665-9315. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
3. CVS Pharmacy – 1520 N Grand Ave, Gainesville; (940) 665-0314. COVID-19 appointments available
4. Walmart – 1800 Lawrence St, Gainesville; (940) 668-6898. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
5. Valley View Family Medical Clinic – 909 Frontage Rd, Valley View; (940) 726-5750. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
6. Pelzel's Hometown Pharmacy - 1340 Us-377 #100, Pilot Point; (940) 686-0123. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
7. LOVE CHD – 200 C E Colston Dr, Marietta, OK; (580) 276-2531. Check appointment availability
8. Aubrey Pharmacy - 701 US-377, Aubrey; (940) 440-0400. Check appointment availability (vaccines in stock)
9. Healthcare Associates of Irving, LLP - 928 Us-377 #206, Aubrey; (940) 365-9400.
North Texas Medical Center recommends following these prevention tips from the CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/index.html
