An early Tuesday crash near Valley View killed one and injured two, according to state police.
A press release from Sgt. Tony De La Cerda of the Texas Department of Public Safety states that a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was struck on Interstate 35 near Hockley Creek Road by a 2020 Honda Accord just after 1 a.m.
The Escalade, driven by Angela Winn, 73, of Cleburn, was stuck in the middle of northbound I-35 after a previous crash when it was struck by the Honda, which was driven by Cortney Smartt, 30, of Haltom City.
De La Cerda reported that Winn and Daesha Johnson, 19, of Gainesville – a passenger in the Honda – were both seriously injured and transported to North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville.
Smartt was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.
DeLa Cerda said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
