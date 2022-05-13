Gainesville ISD has hired Ruben Dominguez as the new Principal at Edison Elementary, succeeding Pablo DeSantiago, who is going back into the classroom.
DeSantiago, or “Mr. De” decided now is the time for someone else to take the lead. “COVID was one of my reasons, and t he pandemic; it has been two stressful years… I feel like I am tired of hav ing to make so many decision, and in some ways, I’m looking forward to handing the baton to someone else.”
While DeSantiago is retiring as a principal in the state of Texas, he still loves working with kids. His career in education is not over as he plans to go back to teaching.
“I signed a contract in Chicago, and God willing, I’ll be heading over there in August and be teaching a dual-language second grade classroom, where my career started,” said DeSantiago. “I started in second grade, and God willing, I’ll continue in second grade… I want to stay active, and I want to keep impacting lives as long as I can.”
Nonetheless, DeSantiago plans to retire to Gainesville eventually.
“I intend to fully retire and live here, along with my family, to the end of my days, the Lord willing,” said DeSantiago. “I so love this community, and I love the people.”
DeSantiago has high hopes for Dominguez.
“I think he’s a wonderful selection: he’s got plenty of administrative experience, he’s also bilingual, and he demonstrates a lot of good leadership qualities,” says DeSantiago. “He’s going to be able to communicate with the largest population we have in our community, the Spanish-speaking population.”
DeSantiago’s advice to Dominguez is simple.
“Build relationships with everyone, students, teachers, parents, in the community. If I have had success, I think that’s where it comes from: building a connection with all of our stakeholders,” said DeSantiago. “And that’s one of the reasons that I love it here: people have demonstrated their love and their caring to me, and then I’ve enjoyed their partnerships.”
With that said, DeSantiago advises the community to keep those relationships and support for the schools.
“Support GISD, because the community requires a great educational system,” said DeSantiago. “We can only make it work with support from the community.”
Early career
DeSantiago grew up in a small school in Texas Panhandle, where he felt God’s call to education — thanks, in part, to his teachers.
“The calling that I believe that I had in my life was to be in the ministry, and I had the great influence of my teachers,” said DeSantiago. “I meandered a bit in my early 20’s, but then I finally went back to that influence … I truly feel that the Lord led me into education because it is a ministry.”
While beginning his career in education, necessity and opportunity affected DeSantiago’s life in ways he didn’t expect.
“I originally was going to teach secondary school, Spanish and English Lit,” explained DeSantiago. “I had a family at the time… and I graduated in December and needed a job desperately, and the only positions open at the time were in the elementary, so I kind of stumbled into elementary… I really think it was a God thing and I loved it. I went into a second grade classroom and decided that was really my calling.”
He taught second grade, kindergarten and first grade before earning his Master’s degree and becomimg a principal.
“I started my career in Ysleta ISD in El Paso, which is a huge district, and they were offered a federal grant to train bilingual principals,” said DeSantiago. “Eventually I wanted to be a principal… so I went through a twoyear training with that grant as a teacher and was able to get my master’s and then got certified as a principal.”
GISD
DeSantiago began working in Gainesville in 2014, due to what he says is another God thing.
“A friend of mine shared a dream that they had,” said DeSantiago. “And in that dream, he was told that I was to come to Gainesville, and I did.”
DeSantiago came to love Gainesville.
“It’s so different from the Panhandle, where I grew up, and one thing that I love is the majestic oaks that we have, not as windy, a lot more trees,” said DeSantiago. “And the people are just as great, of course. I have really fallen in love with this community.”
The change proved great for Gainesville as well, as he helped grow the duallanguage program at Edison.
“The biggest challenge is finding certified people that will come to Gainesville, and that’s a national problem,” said DeSantiago before eagerly going into what he he considers the rewards of the program. “I’m hoping that 10 years, 20 years from now, God willing, that the district keeps this program, and that these kids will be truly bilingual and biliterate, and that their future will open up so many new opportunities for them because of that bilingualism.”
