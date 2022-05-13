Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.