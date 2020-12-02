wo Gainesville State School employees who recently tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus are recuperating in their homes, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the state agency reported a youth development coach tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, which was also her last day on campus, Sweany said.
The TJJD previously confirmed a teacher at the juvenile detention facility tested positive for the coronavirus the morning of the 25th. Her last day at the state school was Monday, Nov. 23.
Initial information from Sweany about the infected teacher indicated 32 youth had possibly come in contact with the woman. However, Sweany said this week that the number of youth with possible exposure was from both new cases.
He said the coach's positive test came in late on the 25th after the day's report had been released.
“All 32 youth remain in quarantine, and I’ve not heard that any are showing symptoms,” Sweany said. “Our procedure has been for all kids who have had possible exposure but do not have symptoms to be quarantined together. If a youth shows symptoms, they are moved to a separate medical quarantine.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 16 employees test positive for the coronavirus. All but the two most recent cases have recovered, Sweany said.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, archived Register reports show. They have all recovered.
Gainesville State School has 114 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Free coronavirus testing is ongoing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., according to county officials. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
There have been four additional coronavirus-related deaths in Cooke County bringing the total death count to 16. A Gainesville man in his 80s, a Gainesville woman in her 80s, a Gainesville man in his 70s and a Muenster woman in her 70s, county officials report.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 1, there were 313 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Wednesday, Dec. 2. Twenty-one of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 1,493 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
